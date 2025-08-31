Jump Financial LLC Acquires 91,043 Shares of Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 324.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,043 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Aehr Test Systems worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $356,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,162.29. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,317.04. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $506,830 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91 and a beta of 2.35. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

