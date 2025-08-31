Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7 shares of company stock valued at $781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

