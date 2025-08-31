Jump Financial LLC Buys 4,469 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 $URTY

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URTY. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTY stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $68.23.

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

