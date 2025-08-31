Jump Financial LLC Buys 97,306 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 899.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 151.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,678,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,009,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 346,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 103.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 309,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 157,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,502,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $25.93 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

