Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.00 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

