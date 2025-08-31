Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,270 Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,331,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

