Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $14,988,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $9,507,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 911,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 229,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Getty Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 360,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.57 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

