Jump Financial LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5%

WES opened at $39.18 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

