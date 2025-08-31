Jump Financial LLC Has $866,000 Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700,739 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE KEY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -276.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.