Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10,369.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

