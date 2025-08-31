Jump Financial LLC Invests $807,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,115.96. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,073 shares of company stock valued at $289,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.