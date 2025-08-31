Jump Financial LLC Invests $906,000 in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERA. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 377,783 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 260,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 40,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $907,566.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.