Jump Financial LLC Invests $906,000 in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2025

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERA. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 377,783 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 260,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 40,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $907,566.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.