Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,997 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,057 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Evertec Stock Performance

Evertec stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

