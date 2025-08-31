Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,068 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sphere Entertainment worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SPHR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

