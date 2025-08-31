Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,743 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $86,900,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $5,106,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GM opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

