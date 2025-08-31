Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 93,993 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $163,014 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $714.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.14. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

