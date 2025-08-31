Jump Financial LLC Sells 20,866 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

