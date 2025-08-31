Jump Financial LLC Takes $801,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $537.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $416.00 and a 52-week high of $570.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.37.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

