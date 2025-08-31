Jump Financial LLC Takes $814,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 196,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 130,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 412,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

