Jump Financial LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Get Kadant alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Kadant by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 348.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 982.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE KAI opened at $323.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kadant

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.