Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

