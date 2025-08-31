Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 385.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

