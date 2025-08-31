Kellanova $K Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.48 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock worth $100,650,980. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.