Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,478 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,673,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,083 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

