Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,952 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,937,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $70.61 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

