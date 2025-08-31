Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

