Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,203,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,123,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 434,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,982,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 734,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 231,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

