Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 844,313 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

