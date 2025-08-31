Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,264.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of BITB opened at $58.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

