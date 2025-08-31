Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,155,000 after buying an additional 108,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $9,169,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.