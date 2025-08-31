Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celestica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celestica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $195.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.