Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

