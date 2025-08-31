Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $70.26 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.