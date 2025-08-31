Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

