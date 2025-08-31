Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after acquiring an additional 169,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after buying an additional 48,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 430,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3%

LBTYK opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

