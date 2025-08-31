Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.1%

CHWY stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

