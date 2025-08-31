Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

