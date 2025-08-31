Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $287,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $406,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 75.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $599,000.

BATS DAPR opened at $38.32 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

