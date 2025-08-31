Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October $EOCT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EOCT stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

