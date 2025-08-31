Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

