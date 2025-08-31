Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

