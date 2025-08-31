Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,328 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.23 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

