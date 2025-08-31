Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,070 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

