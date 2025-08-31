Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 304,955 shares in the company, valued at $137,229,750. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total transaction of $7,683,898.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,619.72. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock worth $545,240,378 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $478.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.40 and a 200-day moving average of $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.