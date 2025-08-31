Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 171,251 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,712. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of EOSE opened at $6.90 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

