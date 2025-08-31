Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

