Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,665,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,699,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 23,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $177.61 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

