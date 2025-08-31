Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $180.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

