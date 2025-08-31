L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Position Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,555,071. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

