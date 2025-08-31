Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) vs. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Head to Head Analysis

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and Mobilicom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $167.21 million 0.86 -$18.08 million ($3.01) -5.05 Mobilicom $3.18 million 13.37 -$8.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Mobilicom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobilicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -13.31% -6.88% -4.47% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mobilicom beats Lakeland Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Mobilicom

(Get Free Report)

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

